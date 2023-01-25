iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Boosted by Alliance Wealth Management Group

Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.0% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,934 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646,227 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,420 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $677,025,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,820 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded down $5.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $396.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,335,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,131. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $394.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.99. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $464.05.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

