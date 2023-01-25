iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 99.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,724 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,671,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,129 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,688,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,904,000 after purchasing an additional 200,529 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,019,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,602,000 after purchasing an additional 289,812 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,907,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,167,000 after purchasing an additional 357,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,932,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,337,000 after purchasing an additional 544,060 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $60.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.13. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $78.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

