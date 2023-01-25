Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Issuer Direct Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of ISDR opened at $26.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.08 million, a P/E ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 0.84. Issuer Direct has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $31.63.
About Issuer Direct
