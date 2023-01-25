J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ current full-year earnings is $9.37 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.39.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $191.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $153.92 and a 52 week high of $218.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.61.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 28.20%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,440,732.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

