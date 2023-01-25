James A. T. Dow Buys 89,000 Shares of DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW) Stock

DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW – Get Rating) insider James A. T. Dow purchased 89,000 shares of DSW Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £81,880 ($101,374.27).

DSW Capital Stock Down 5.6 %

LON:DSW opened at GBX 84 ($1.04) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 119.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 115.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 9.54 and a quick ratio of 8.99. DSW Capital plc has a one year low of GBX 77 ($0.95) and a one year high of GBX 140 ($1.73). The company has a market cap of £18.42 million and a PE ratio of 1,400.00.

DSW Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of GBX 1.76 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. DSW Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.33%.

DSW Capital Company Profile

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of DSW Capital in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

DSW Capital plc provides professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate finance advice, financial due diligence, business recovery, equity finance, DSW venture, wealth advisory, forensic and valuation, business planning, and debt and tax advisory services; industrial property solutions; and funding and advice services in the tech and media sectors.

