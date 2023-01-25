Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stake Lowered by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,932 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 25,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,572,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 82,332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 23,053 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of JAZZ opened at $153.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $125.36 and a 52 week high of $169.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $940.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.88 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 30.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JAZZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,804,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.86, for a total value of $479,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,840,949.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,804,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,258 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,148. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

