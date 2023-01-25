Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FITB. StockNews.com upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.57.

FITB stock opened at $35.15 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 247,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 89,511 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 120,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 21,994 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 97,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

