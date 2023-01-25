Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Colgate-Palmolive’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report issued on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.28 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.22. The consensus estimate for Colgate-Palmolive’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $75.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.72.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 81.74%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Articles

