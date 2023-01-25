Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Burlington Stores, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURLGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Burlington Stores in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Burlington Stores’ current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURLGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 37.58% and a net margin of 1.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Burlington Stores to $186.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.79.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

NYSE BURL opened at $224.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.57. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $106.47 and a 1 year high of $243.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 506.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 311.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,350,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 92.5% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 20,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 47.8% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Burlington Stores news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total value of $570,652.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,168.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Featured Stories

