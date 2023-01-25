Jet Protocol (JET) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $14.53 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $14.53 million and $49,284.65 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010002 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00049089 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030539 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000216 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017779 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004412 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00214831 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00836651 USD and is up 4.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $57,963.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

