JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Acquires New Shares in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000. NuScale Power makes up approximately 1.7% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,650,000. Canal Insurance CO grew its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,417,000.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SMR opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.96. NuScale Power Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NuScale Power ( NYSE:SMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Insider Activity at NuScale Power

In related news, major shareholder Energy New Technology In Green sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $806,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,266,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,145,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NuScale Power news, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 26,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $307,947.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Energy New Technology In Green sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $806,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,266,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,145,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 439,631 shares of company stock worth $5,014,476.

NuScale Power Profile

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

