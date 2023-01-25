JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Boosts Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Hologic by 2.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Hologic during the second quarter valued at about $2,016,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Hologic by 10.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Hologic by 15.5% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 101.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 509,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,859,000 after purchasing an additional 256,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.83.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $81.59 on Wednesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $81.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.32. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

