JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Buys New Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 224.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.17.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.5 %

TTWO stock opened at $111.27 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $178.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,011.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

