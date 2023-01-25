JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Decreases Stock Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. decreased its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. BeiGene makes up 0.5% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BGNE. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 137.7% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 15,929 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $266.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.90. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $118.18 and a one year high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($5.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.02) by ($1.37). The firm had revenue of $387.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.25 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 171.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -18.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total value of $5,171,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.33, for a total transaction of $636,737.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,577,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,704,909.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total transaction of $5,171,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,033 shares of company stock worth $9,407,504. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BeiGene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.43.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

