JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Sells 109 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. decreased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Humana comprises approximately 0.4% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Humana were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,332,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 701.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 543,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,347,000 after acquiring an additional 475,584 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,766,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,550,000 after acquiring an additional 245,532 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,155,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total transaction of $3,184,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Humana news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total transaction of $6,310,510.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,780.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total value of $3,184,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,570 shares of company stock worth $27,938,777. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Humana Stock Up 1.2 %

HUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.50.

Shares of HUM opened at $500.35 on Wednesday. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.34 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $515.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.41.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 billion. On average, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

