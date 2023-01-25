Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Zuckerman Investment Group LLC

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,535 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International comprises 2.6% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $13,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,777,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,558,000 after buying an additional 2,523,244 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,378,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,438,000 after buying an additional 2,964,780 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,146,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,965,000 after buying an additional 3,701,376 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,897,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,361,000 after buying an additional 429,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,209,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,591,000 after buying an additional 187,923 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.51. The company had a trading volume of 192,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.98 and a 200 day moving average of $58.65. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 63.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.14.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

