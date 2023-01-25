Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.45-10.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $96.9-97.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.45-$10.65 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $181.75.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $168.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $440.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.06.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $6,033,410.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,133 shares in the company, valued at $6,869,966.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,611 shares of company stock worth $40,960,735 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after acquiring an additional 82,429 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,488,000 after acquiring an additional 20,528 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Further Reading

