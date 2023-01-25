Joystick Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $28,321.81 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 25th. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Joystick has a market capitalization of $24.00 million and approximately $28,321.81 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joystick token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000517 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00009973 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00051041 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030569 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000215 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017885 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004416 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00216423 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick (JOY) is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.11795106 USD and is down -6.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $29,148.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

