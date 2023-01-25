JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.05 Per Share

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of JARA stock opened at GBX 87.47 ($1.08) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £191.92 million and a P/E ratio of 436.00. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets has a 52 week low of GBX 80.80 ($1.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 113 ($1.40). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 91.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 98.91.

