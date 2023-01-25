JUNO (JUNO) Price Hits $1.46 on Major Exchanges

JUNO (JUNO) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. JUNO has a market cap of $97.89 million and $598,294.06 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, JUNO has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JUNO coin can now be bought for about $1.46 or 0.00006417 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.82 or 0.00399641 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,374.65 or 0.28051856 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.72 or 0.00597241 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000179 BTC.

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO’s genesis date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 67,144,713 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. JUNO’s official website is junochain.com. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

