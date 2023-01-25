Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) and BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Head to Head Contrast

Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTTY – Get Rating) and BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Just Eat and BYD, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Just Eat 0 0 0 0 N/A BYD 0 0 2 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Just Eat has a beta of -2.05, suggesting that its stock price is 305% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BYD has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Just Eat and BYD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Just Eat N/A N/A N/A BYD 2.99% 9.30% 3.07%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Just Eat and BYD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Just Eat $1.04 billion 7.25 $110.39 million N/A N/A BYD $32.75 billion 2.64 $472.00 million $0.51 58.14

BYD has higher revenue and earnings than Just Eat.

Summary

BYD beats Just Eat on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Just Eat

(Get Rating)

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About BYD

(Get Rating)

BYD Co., Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates through the following segments: Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic Products, Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products, and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products. The Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic Products segment is involved in the manufacture and sale of lithium-ion batteries and nickel batteries, photovoltaic products, and iron batteries products for mobile phones, electric tools, and other portable electronic instruments, photovoltaic products, energy storage products, and electric vehicles. The Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products segment focuses on the sale of mobile handset components such as housings, electronic components, assembly services, and medical protection products. The Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products segment consists of automobiles and auto-related moulds and components and automobile leasing and after sales services, rail transport related business, and medical protection products. The company was founded by Chuan Fu Wang on Februar

