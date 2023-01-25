KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) is Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,771,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 31,955 shares during the quarter. KAR Auction Services comprises about 3.7% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC owned about 1.63% of KAR Auction Services worth $19,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the second quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 228.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 133.1% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the third quarter worth $149,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the second quarter worth $158,000.

KAR Auction Services Stock Performance

KAR Auction Services stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.28. 14,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,137. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average is $14.07. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KAR Auction Services ( NYSE:KAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

