Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.12 and last traded at $23.90. 1,815 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 47,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.76.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Karooooo from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Karooooo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Karooooo from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $509.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average is $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KARO. Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Karooooo by 2.0% in the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the third quarter worth about $3,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

