Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has $100.19 Million Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP reduced its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,486,767 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 35,700 shares during the quarter. TC Energy accounts for about 2.9% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.25% of TC Energy worth $100,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRP. Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 26,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 53.6% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 72.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.73.

TC Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.72. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 22.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.661 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 105.14%.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

