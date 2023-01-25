Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 146,977 Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 438,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 146,977 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 0.21% of DCP Midstream worth $16,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DCP. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth about $48,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in DCP Midstream by 104.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream during the second quarter worth about $208,000. 35.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of DCP stock remained flat at $42.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. 331,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,224. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. DCP Midstream, LP has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $42.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 2.46.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.45. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream, LP will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

