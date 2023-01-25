Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 48,450 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP cut its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,450 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 884.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 64.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth $43,000. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bankshares lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.50. 29,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,906. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.19 and its 200 day moving average is $37.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.97 and a beta of 0.82. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $30.03 and a 1 year high of $46.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 2.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 553.87%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, Data, and Corporate.

See Also

