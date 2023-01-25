KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Holdings Lifted by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 193.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,296,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,172,204 shares during the period. KE makes up about 8.4% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $57,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of KE by 476.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KE by 1,805.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BEKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.51.

KE Price Performance

Shares of BEKE opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $23.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.34.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. KE had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. On average, analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

KE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

See Also

