Keep Network Trading Up 128.3% Over Last Week (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last week, Keep Network has traded up 128.3% against the US dollar. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $200.77 million and $21.98 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network token can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Keep Network Token Profile
Keep Network launched on August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Keep Network
