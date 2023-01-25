KickToken Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $829,558.81 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, KickToken has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $829,558.81 and $182,843.13 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009987 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00050859 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00029417 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000212 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017475 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004213 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.85 or 0.00215707 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002778 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,385,087 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,385,086 tokens. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,387,806.53861661. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00677992 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $167,636.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

