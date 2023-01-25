Kier Group (OTCMKTS:KIERF) Trading 2.2% Higher

Kier Group plc (OTCMKTS:KIERF – Get Rating) traded up 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.93. 13,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 392% from the average session volume of 2,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.
Kier Group Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91.
Kier Group Company Profile
Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, railways, tunnels, and buildings for public and private sectors including schools, hospitals and prisons; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kier Group (KIERF)
- Is The Bottom In For Cyber-Security Stocks?
- Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Pull into Buying Zone
- Pliant Therapeutics Gaps 34% Higher: More Upside To Come?
- How Will Early 2023 Layoffs Affect These 5 Biotech Stocks?
- Is the Pain Over for Baudax Bio Investors after a 70% Spike?
Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.