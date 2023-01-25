Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.67.

NYSE:KMB traded down $4.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,075,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,406. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.25. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $144.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The stock has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

