Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.3 %

KMB stock opened at $134.63 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $144.53. The company has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 56,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after buying an additional 9,619 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

