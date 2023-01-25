Kin Trading Up 1.5% Over Last Week (KIN)

Kin (KIN) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. In the last seven days, Kin has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Kin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Kin has a total market capitalization of $15.65 million and $324,436.43 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.64 or 0.00395219 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000119 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,502.73 or 0.27743180 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.12 or 0.00576475 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000181 BTC.
Kin Token Profile
Kin (CRYPTO:KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,195,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,177,205,856,150 tokens. Kin’s official message board is kin.org/news. The Reddit community for Kin is https://reddit.com/r/kin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kin is www.kin.org. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Kin
