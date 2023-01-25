Knuff & Co LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD opened at $84.02 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.22.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 110.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Articles

