Knuff & Co LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Knuff & Co LLC cut its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Theleme Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Moderna by 0.3% during the second quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,354,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 108.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Moderna by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,416 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Moderna by 40.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,392,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,601,000 after purchasing an additional 973,933 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.9% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,026,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,314,000 after buying an additional 26,863 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Performance

MRNA opened at $196.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.97 and a 200-day moving average of $161.27. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Moderna from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moderna from $209.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $188,573.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,627,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,844,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $188,573.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,627,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,844,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 445,899 shares of company stock worth $80,212,386. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.