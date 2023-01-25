Knuff & Co LLC Increases Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NET. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,643,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,425 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,725,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,553,000 after purchasing an additional 610,639 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,953,000 after buying an additional 548,149 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 62.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,338,000 after buying an additional 513,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare by 14.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,991,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,897,000 after buying an additional 369,048 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:NET opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $132.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of -66.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $253.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.20 million. Research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $98.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cloudflare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Macquarie started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $58.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.13.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $815,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,737.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $2,507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,012.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $815,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,737.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 495,785 shares of company stock valued at $22,885,776. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.