Knuff & Co LLC Reduces Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Knuff & Co LLC decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.21.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Performance

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $585.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $244.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $552.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $515.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $645.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.43%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.