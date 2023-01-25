Knuff & Co LLC Sells 302 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Knuff & Co LLC reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,189 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 13.7% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Adobe by 24.9% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Adobe by 22.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Adobe by 8.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,737,000 after buying an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 7.5% during the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the software company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE opened at $361.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $165.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $540.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $337.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.49.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $412.81.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,150 shares of company stock valued at $7,960,211 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

