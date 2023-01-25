Knuff & Co LLC Trims Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Knuff & Co LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,277 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 313.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 121.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $192.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $289.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.98, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price target on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.23.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,787 shares of company stock valued at $36,844,997. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

