Kokoswap One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,139.70 (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Kokoswap token can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001611 BTC on popular exchanges. Kokoswap has a total market capitalization of $95.12 million and $2,139.70 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kokoswap

Kokoswap launched on May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kokoswap is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org.

Kokoswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kokoswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kokoswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

