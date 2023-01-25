Konnect (KCT) Trading Down 24% Over Last Week

Konnect (KCT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Konnect token can now be purchased for $0.0354 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Konnect has a market capitalization of $835.59 million and approximately $19,018.54 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Konnect has traded down 24% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 63.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00396998 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,279.88 or 0.27866357 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.84 or 0.00602777 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Konnect Token Profile

Konnect’s launch date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

