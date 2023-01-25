Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS – Get Rating) was down 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 632.50 ($7.83) and last traded at GBX 635 ($7.86). Approximately 982 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 645 ($7.99).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.79) to GBX 735 ($9.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 824.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 529.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 531.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Stories

