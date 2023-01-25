K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.94

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €20.94 ($22.76) and traded as high as €22.26 ($24.20). K+S Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €22.07 ($23.99), with a volume of 581,700 shares.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 2.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of €20.17 and a 200 day moving average price of €20.95.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.