Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Bought by CM Management LLC

CM Management LLC raised its position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Kyndryl makes up 1.5% of CM Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. CM Management LLC owned 0.07% of Kyndryl worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Kyndryl by 47.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Kyndryl during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kyndryl during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kyndryl by 64.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KD. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE KD opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.60. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.49.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 51.01% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David B. Wyshner bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $182,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 476,406 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,586.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kyndryl news, CEO Martin J. Schroeter purchased 109,000 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $1,055,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,191,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,943.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Wyshner purchased 20,000 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $182,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 476,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,586.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 152,800 shares of company stock worth $1,456,442 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

