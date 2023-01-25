L3Harris Technologies (LHX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 26th. Analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to post earnings of $3.21 per share for the quarter. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2022 guidance at $12.75-$13.00 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $12.75-13.00 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.18). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE LHX traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $194.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,413. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.25 and a 200 day moving average of $224.13. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $189.73 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

LHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.14.

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,985 shares of company stock worth $6,502,391 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of L3Harris Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $413,000. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.