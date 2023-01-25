Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) Stock Position Lifted by CM Management LLC

CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC owned 0.46% of Lantern Pharma worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LTRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lantern Pharma by 52.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lantern Pharma by 1.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lantern Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lantern Pharma by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Leslie W. Kreis sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,805.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Lantern Pharma Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:LTRN opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. Lantern Pharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $7.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.22.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.33. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantern Pharma Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Lantern Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Lantern Pharma Company Profile

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, and prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

