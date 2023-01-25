Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Shares Down 4.5%

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.85. Approximately 9,682 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 10,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.89.

Lara Exploration Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$35.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.79.

About Lara Exploration

Lara Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Planalto copper project, in which the company has an option to acquire 100% interest located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.

Featured Stories

