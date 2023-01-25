Largo (NYSE:LGO) PT Lowered to $17.00 at HC Wainwright

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 172.87% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Largo from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Get Largo alerts:

Largo Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of LGO stock opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. Largo has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average is $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.72 million, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional Trading of Largo

Largo ( NYSE:LGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Largo had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $54.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.45 million. Research analysts expect that Largo will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGO. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Largo by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Largo by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Largo by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 52,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 30,242 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Largo during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Largo during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Largo

(Get Rating)

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based utility scale electrical energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.