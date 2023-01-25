Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 25th. Analysts expect Las Vegas Sands to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.47. 4,329,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,084,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.64. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $55.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LVS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,626 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 19,359 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 626.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 311,861 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $11,703,000 after purchasing an additional 268,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 499,797 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $18,752,000 after purchasing an additional 66,379 shares during the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

