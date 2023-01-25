Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Acquires 1,512 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $55.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.99. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $62.60.

